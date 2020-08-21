HALIFAX -- Police are still trying to solve the homicide of 35-year-old Peter Anthony Walsh, who disappeared almost a year ago.

Walsh, who was known as Tony to his friends and family, was last seen in Truro, N.S., on Aug. 23, 2019.

The RCMP say Walsh drove to various locations, including Millbrook, Truro and Debert, that morning and Afternoon.

He was last seen getting into a truck in the Truro area.

Walsh’s vehicle, a beige Chrysler Sebring, was later found in the parking lot of a business in downtown Truro.

His disappearance was initially investigated as a missing person’s case, however, new evidence led investigators to treat the case as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information about Walsh’s death or disappearance to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Meanwhile, a memorial walk has been planned to mark the one-year anniversary of Walsh’s disappearance.

The event will start at 966 Prince Street at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Walsh’s family is asking attendants to wear a mask and practise physical distancing.