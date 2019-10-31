HALIFAX -- The RCMP is looking for the driver of a truck that struck a 15-year-old girl in Lower Sackville, N.S. Thursday morning.

Police say the teen was crossing Beaver Bank Road at Glendale Avenue in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by the truck around 8 a.m.

The impact caused the girl to fall to the ground. She sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Police say the driver of the truck left the scene without stopping to offer help and continued toward Sackville Drive.

The truck is described as dark in colour with white lettering on its side. There was a metal rack in the bed of the truck.

A description of the driver was not provided.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information about the incident or the driver is asked to contact the RCMP.