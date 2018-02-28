

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects after a man was stabbed in Moncton.

Police received a report shortly before 1 a.m. Monday that a man had been stabbed between the 1200 and 1300 block of Mountain Road.

Police say the man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The man remains in hospital.

Investigators believe the man was attacked by four unknown men and they are trying to identify them.

Anyone who may have been in the Mountain Road area at the time of the incident, or who may have witnessed it, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.