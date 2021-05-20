HALIFAX -- The Campbellton RCMP is asking for the public's help in finding a stolen pickup truck after a break, enter and theft at a business in Eel River Crossing, N.B.

Police say that sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday at least three people broke into McIntyre Refrigeration & Ventilation Co. Ltd., at 506 Rue Principale. The suspects took two safes with a significant amount of money in them, as well as a pickup truck.

The stolen truck is a white 2013 GMC Sierra with New Brunswick licence plate number CRN051 and vehicle identification number IGTN2TE00DZ136379.

"The suspects were last seen driving northbound on Rue Principale in the stolen vehicle with the safes in the back of the pickup truck," the Campbellton RCMP wrote in a news release. "Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity on Rue Principale between the evening hours of May 17 and morning hours of May 18, or who has information about the break and enter or current whereabouts of the safes or pickup truck to contact the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000."

People can also make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.