The RCMP is asking for the public’s help 20 years after the shooting death of a 34-year-old man in Dartmouth.

Police say Raymond Paul Chase pulled his truck into the driveway of his Coventry Lane home just before 9:30 p.m. on May 13, 1999.

As he was exiting his truck, police say Chase was approached by a man who shot him, killing him instantly.

The suspect then jumped into the passenger seat of a vehicle that had been waiting on Coventry Lane.

The vehicle fled the scene towards Colby Drive.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Chase’s murder is also part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.