RCMP seek help to locate missing boy, 4, in Springville, N.S.

According to police, Grady MacKinnon is described as two-foot-six inches tall and weighing 37 pounds. He has brown eyes, short light brown hair, and is missing a front top tooth along with two bottom teeth. (Source: RCMP) According to police, Grady MacKinnon is described as two-foot-six inches tall and weighing 37 pounds. He has brown eyes, short light brown hair, and is missing a front top tooth along with two bottom teeth. (Source: RCMP)

