RCMP seek help to locate missing boy, 4, in Springville, N.S.

Police in Pictou County, N.S., are seeking help from residents in Springville to locate a four-year-old boy, who was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m.

According to police, Grady MacKinnon is described as two-foot-six inches tall and weighing 37 pounds. He has brown eyes, short light brown hair, and is missing a front top tooth along with two bottom teeth.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants with blue and yellow buses, and blue shark rubber boots.

Police say he was outside playing when he wandered off.

Update 8:56 p.m. - A Vulnerable Person Alert is about to be issued in relation to Grady MacKinnon. Here are photos of Grady. Please call 911 or 902-485-4333 is you see him. pic.twitter.com/pe5XEtwxAH — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) September 24, 2022

Local search and rescue teams have been dispatched and multiple RCMP police dog service teams are at the scene searching. Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted there will be a vulnerable person alert issued in connection to the search.

"At this time, we are asking for residents in the area to keep an eye out for Grady, however do not enter the search area as it could impede search teams and police dogs," said RCMP in a news release.

Anyone with information on Grady MacKinnon's whereabouts is asked to contact Pictou District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.