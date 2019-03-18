

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a homicide suspect after a man was killed in Moncton.

The RCMP responded to Echo Drive around 1:15 a.m. Monday after receiving a report that an injured man had been found lying on the ground.

Police say the 45-year-old Moncton man had sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine an exact cause of death, but police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

They also say they believe it was an isolated incident.

Investigators are still searching for a man who was seen fleeing the scene on foot. There is no description available at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.