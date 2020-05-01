HALIFAX -- RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 22-year-old man from Perth-Andover, N.B. who is wanted on an arrest warrant.

A warrant was issued on Tuesday in Woodstock Provincial Court for Nicholas Carl Manzer. Manzer is charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and one count of assault.

The charges are the result of an assault that happened on April 1 at a residence in Perth-Andover.

Police have followed up with many leads, but are still unable to locate Manzer.

Manzer is described as 5’4’’, weighing 115 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information into Manzer’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.