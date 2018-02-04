

CTV Atlantic





Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.



According to RCMP, Brandon Pellerin was last seen in Moncton, N.B., at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say officers have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have been unsuccessful.

Pellerin is described as Caucasian, approximately five-foot-six, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

Police believe Pellerin may be in the Hillsborough area.



Anyone with information on Pellerin’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.