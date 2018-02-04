Featured
RCMP seek missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Moncton
RCMP is asking for the public's help locating Brandon Pellerin, 14, who was last seen in Moncton Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 6:29PM AST
Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.
According to RCMP, Brandon Pellerin was last seen in Moncton, N.B., at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say officers have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have been unsuccessful.
Pellerin is described as Caucasian, approximately five-foot-six, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.
Police believe Pellerin may be in the Hillsborough area.
Anyone with information on Pellerin’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.