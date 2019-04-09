

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a man is missing after he was involved in a collision in Pictou County.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 104, near Marshy Hope, N.S., on Sunday.

Officers found a damaged Volkswagen Jetta in the ditch, but the driver was missing.

The driver has been identified as 38-year-old Christopher Salsman of Halifax.

Police searched the woods with the help of a service dog, but they haven’t been able to locate Salsman.

Investigators also requested assistance from local volunteer Ground Search and Rescue teams.

Police say Salsman’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have witnessed the collision, is asked to contact the Pictou District RCMP.