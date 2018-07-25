

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who may be camping in Nova Scotia.

Police say Danny Legault arrived at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on July 7 and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say he may be cycling in the province and staying at campgrounds or hotels.

In a Facebook post, Legault’s sister says he boarded a Halifax-bound flight in British Columbia with the intention of biking and camping in Nova Scotia, and possibly also in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Linda Legault says her brother failed to return to work in British Columbia on Monday and WestJet confirmed that he failed to show up for his return flight on Saturday.

She believes he was camping in Laurie National Park in Grand Lake, N.S., on July 8.

Legault is five-foot-six and weighs 250 pounds. He has a light complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes. He may be wearing thin-rimmed glasses and may have a moustache.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.