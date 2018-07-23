

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old man who may have been involved in a collision.

Police say Jacob Rising has been missing since Saturday and they have reason to believe he may have been involved in a motor vehicle collision in Cole Harbour, N.S. that day.

Police say they would like to speak with Rising to ensure he is in good health.

Police didn't release any details about the collision.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.