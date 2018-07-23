Featured
RCMP seek missing man who may have been involved in Cole Harbour crash
The RCMP say Jacob Rising has been missing since Saturday. They believe he may have been involved in a collision in Cole Harbour, N.S. (Halifax District RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 11:39AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, July 23, 2018 11:40AM ADT
Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old man who may have been involved in a collision.
Police say Jacob Rising has been missing since Saturday and they have reason to believe he may have been involved in a motor vehicle collision in Cole Harbour, N.S. that day.
Police say they would like to speak with Rising to ensure he is in good health.
Police didn't release any details about the collision.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.