VAUGHAN, N.S. – RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Jessy Skylar Milbury.

Police say Milbury was last seen asking for a ride to Lower Sackville at the Lakeside Variety Store and Irving Gas Bar on highway 14 in Upper Vaughan.

He was seen getting into a blue compact 4-door hatchback vehicle just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, and has not been seen since.

Milbury is described as white, 5-foot-7, and 185 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing an oversized white sweater with red patches, long shorts and black sneakers, as well as a black ball cap and black thick rimmed glasses.

RCMP are asking anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Milbury to contact Windsor RCMP at 902-798-2207 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).