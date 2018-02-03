Featured
RCMP seek public’s help locating missing Lower Sackville man
RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating 56-year-old Patrick Oliver of Lower Sackville, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 3:54PM AST
Officers say Oliver hasn’t been seen since early Friday morning when he left a relative’s home in Westphal for his home in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Oliver is described as a black male, five-foot-eight with short black and gray hair and a small goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie, black jacket and brown boots.
RCMP is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.