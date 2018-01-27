

RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy believed to be anywhere between Moncton, N.B., and Amherst N.S.

According to RCMP, Riley Welner was last seen leaving a residence on Connaught Avenue in Moncton Wednesday. Welner was also reported missing that same day.

Officers say they’ve followed up on several leads, but haven’t been able to locate the teen.

Welner is described as being of Jamaican ethnicity, four-foot-eleven and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He’s also described as wearing glasses and he was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, red sweatshirt under the jacket, maroon boots, grey sweat pants and a dark toque.

Officers are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Codiac Regional RCMP.