The Mounties are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a road rage incident Wednesday evening on Nordic Crescent in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Witnesses told police that at approximately 8 p.m. a woman who was driving on Glendale Drive with a child in her car stopped at the Pinehill Drive intersection crosswalk to let a pedestrian cross.

“A man driving behind her swerved into another lane, honked his horn and yelled at her,” the Halifax District RCMP said in a news release. After the pedestrian crossed safely, the woman continued driving and eventually pulled into a driveway on Nordic Crescent. That wasn’t the end of it, though, police said.

“The man who had previously honked and yelled pulled up near the woman and got out of the vehicle,” the RCMP said in the news release. “He yelled at her and punched the vehicle he was driving on the hood and roof, causing dents. The man then punched in the air toward the woman and punched the curb, possibly hurting his hand.”

Police would like to speak with the man involved in this incident and say his vehicle is described as an older grey Honda Civic with a black bug deflector on the hood. The man is described as white and approximately 35 years old with brown hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902 490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.