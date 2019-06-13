

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for two suspects after two home invasions and a shooting, which left a man injured, in Nova Scotia's Lunenburg County.

The RCMP received a report of a home invasion in Upper Cornwall, N.S., around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say two men broke into the home on Natural Forest Lake Road and one of them fired a shotgun.

Shortly after 5 a.m., police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at the South Shore Regional Hospital.

However, police say the man wasn’t shot during the first home invasion.

Investigators learned a second home had been invaded on Cornwall Road that morning.

During the second home invasion, one of the suspects fired a shotgun, which police say struck the victim’s foot.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are still looking for the suspects and have called in additional resources to assist in the search.

A description of the suspects isn’t available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.