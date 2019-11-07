HALIFAX -- The RCMP is looking for three suspects after a violent home invasion in northeastern New Brunswick.

Police responded to the home on Route 11 in Village-Blanchard, N.B., around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say three people entered the home and assaulted a resident with a weapon.

The resident managed to leave the home and called police. They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

Nothing was taken from the property.

Officers searched the area, with the assistance of a police dog service, but they failed to locate the suspects.

Police say the suspects were seen leaving the area in a small white car, heading north towards Caraquet, N.B.

The suspects are between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight. All three were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and masks covering their faces. Two spoke French.

Anyone with information about the home invasion, or who may have seen the suspects in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact the RCMP.