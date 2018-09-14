

The RCMP are renewing a call for tips a year after a 22-year-old man was found murdered outside Halifax.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home on Cherry Brook Road in Lake Loon, N.S. just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2017.

When officers arrived, they found the body of Josiah Kaelin Sparks at the scene. His death was confirmed to be a homicide.

Investigators have determined Sparks attended a house party on Cherry Brook Road sometime between Sept. 11, 2017 and when his body was found the evening of Sept. 14, 2017.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts during that time period, or who may have seen him at the party, to contact them.

“We know someone out there knows what took place,” said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, media relations officer for Halifax District RCMP. “We’re really calling on them to do the right thing and come forward.”

Sparks’ homicide has been added to the Nova Scotia Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.