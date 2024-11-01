RCMP seeking person of interest involved in Whites Lake, N.S., break and enter

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment says it is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in a break and enter in Whites Lake, N.S.

Officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a home near the 3000 block of Prospect Road on Thursday around 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

Investigators learned a man was seen breaking into the residence before leaving the area with valuables; he fled in a white Volkswagen Jetta, states the release.

A short time later, an RCMP officer said they observed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused pull over. In the interest of public safety, a pursuit was not initiated.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., police say the man of interest was seen fleeing on foot after the Volkswagen he was driving crashed at the intersection of Prospect Road and St Margarets Bay Road in Beechville.

A search was conducted with assistance from Police Dog Services and Halifax Regional Police, but the man was not located.

The man is described as white and in his mid-to-late twenties. He's about five-foot-eight and 150-to-160 lbs. He has short brown hair, a goatee and abrasions on his face and arms. At the time of the break-in, the man was wearing a grey T-shirt and dark pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

