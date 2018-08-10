

A rash of fires at unoccupied properties in the Collingwood, N.S. area has prompted the Cumberland District RCMP to ask for the public’s help in identifying the person or people who might responsible for starting them.

Police say that there have been approximately 10 fires in the area since February.

“The majority of the properties were destroyed or resulted in a significant amount of damage,” the RCMP said in a news release. Mounties are working with fire department to investigate the incidents.

“These fires take up a lot of resources and we’re concerned that someone will eventually get hurt,” says Staff Sgt. Craig Learning of the Cumberland District RCMP. “Investigations of this nature can be complex and difficult to solve so we're really hoping someone out there knows something and will come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springhill RCMP at 902-597-3770. If you want to make an anonymous tip, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.