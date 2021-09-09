HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP arrested a man after seizing drugs and two guns in Moncton, N.B.

Police say they located a man on Tuesday who they believed to be carrying a firearm while walking in Victoria Park.

"When confronted, the man attempted to evade police and reached into his pocket trying to pull something out," the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say they arrested the man and seized "a loaded prohibited firearm."

After getting a search warrant, police went to a Cameron Street residence later that evening and seized several more items, including methamphetamine, other prescription pills and an unsecured semi-automatic rifle with ammunition nearby.

Police say Ryan Maillet appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday and was charged with:

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a firearm while prohibited

carrying a concealed weapon

Maillet was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 22.