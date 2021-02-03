HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP is hoping the public can help them solve an incident involving gunfire.

According to police, shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, they responded to reports of shots fired at a vehicle at the intersection of Route 105 and Cahill Rd. in Johnville, N.B.

Once on scene, police say they found a vehicle in a ditch that had been shot at multiple times.

The RCMP say a 20-year-old woman, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was injured from the shots, and they found her in a nearby home. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Johnville Rd., seizing a gun.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.