WAASIS, N.B. -- New Brunswick RCMP are trying to piece together what happened during a home invasion yesterday morning in a quiet rural community just outside Fredericton.

At some point early Wednesday, a home in Waasis was targeted by one or more individuals, according to the RCMP.

Police say when they arrived after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, they found a 29-year-old man dead and two others, a woman and child, were taken to hospital.

"The female was transported to hospital for an unrelated injuries, well, an unrelated matter and the child went with her," said N.B. RCMP spokeswoman Const. Isabelle Beaulieu.

The RCMP are calling it a home invasion.

Residents in the area CTV News spoke with didn't want to speak on camera, but one did say they found the situation alarming and didn't know anything had happened until RCMP showed up at their door Wednesday.

"The RCMP would like to reassure the community in Waasis," Beaulieu said. "I know some of you may be worried, but I know the investigator believes this is an isolated incident."

They couldn't confirm if there are any suspects yet and are asking anyone who may have seen something out of the ordinary in the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to give them or Crimestoppers a call.

They are treating the man's death as a homicide and say they need the public's help with the case.

RCMP were still guarding the home on Thursday afternoon while investigators were trying to piece together what happened inside.