RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
Staff Sgt. Brian Rehill -- a risk manager at the RCMP's Operational Communications Centre in Truro, N.S. -- told investigators with the public inquiry investigating the killings that support from other officers helped him cope with the aftermath.
However, he was still off work at the time of his interview on Jan. 15. "I'm a bit rusty because I haven't worked since September 2020," he said. The inquiry removed the reasons behind Rehill's absence from the transcript of the interview, saying it was "personal information."
In the remaining document, the 32-year-veteran of the force describes a career that began in a small town on Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula and included rural policing assignments in Cape Breton and northeastern Nova Scotia.
As a risk manager, he said he worked alongside 911 call takers and dispatchers at the communications centre in Truro, giving safety directions to officers "engaged in high-risk activities" during non-business hours when district supervisors and commanders aren't on duty.
During his interview, Rehill spoke about his decision not to quickly send in a second group of officers to help the first three officers who advanced into Portapique, N.S., after the first reports of shootings were received on the night of April 18, 2020.
Lawyers for victims' families have said that if the RCMP had a full complement of six officers on duty that night -- rather than the minimum four -- and a system to track officers, a second team might have been able to advance up another road to where the killer actually was.
Rehill said he could have faced criticism if he'd sent in a second team and officers had shot at one another. "People would be saying, 'What the hell were you thinking, Rehill, having two or three teams there in the pitch black and they don't know where the other one is?"' he said in the interview.
The staff sergeant also said that with hindsight, "I probably could have sent another team in there," and he then spoke of the difficulty of looking back at the decisions taken, the distress it created for him and the reassurances he received from other officers.
"I was second-guessing myself a lot and wondering, did I miss something that, had I not missed it, he (the killer) wouldn't have got out of there and (Const.) Heidi (Stevenson) would be alive, all these people in Wentworth would be alive, that kind of thing," he told the investigator. After the gunman killed 13 people and escaped from Portapique on April 18, he spent the night in nearby Debert before resuming his rampage and killing nine more people, including Stevenson.
An occupational health and safety investigator's report that looked at workplace compliance issues concluded there was an "environment of confusion" over the roles of the initial RCMP supervisors on the night of the mass shooting.
Labour investigator Lorna MacMillan said this breached the RCMP's requirement under the Labour Code to ensure each employee has the "supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety at work."
She also said in her March 29 report that the district supervisors from the Bible Hill RCMP office should have assumed command, but instructions were coming from both Rehill and the district supervisors.
Radio logs indicate that at 11:45 p.m. that night, a staff sergeant in the district told officers at the scene that Rehill "has command."
In the interview, Rehill said he understood he was the "initial critical incident commander," and was the "go between" until a trained critical incident commander -- Staff Sgt. Jeff West -- arrived on the scene later that night.
Rehill said he relied heavily on the experience of the first officers on the scene, who were trained in immediate response techniques for neutralizing active shooters. "I don't micromanage the (RCMP) members, and on the night in question, I didn't micromanage," he said. "I was listening a lot."
Meanwhile, Rehill and other supervisors overseeing the response had trouble identifying the killer's replica RCMP cruiser, according to commission's summaries of the events on the first night.
Within a half-hour of the shooting starting, 911 call takers and RCMP members received reports the killer's car was a "decked and labelled RCMP car," that it was "just like a police car" with "lights and stuff, and it was "a cop car" that was white with stripes, but possibly no roof lights.
However, Rehill said in his interview he heard from operators at the Truro communications centre that the killer, Gabriel Wortman, was a collector of decommissioned patrol cars, and Rehill said "everyone" at the centre believed "we're looking for one of these white, Ford Tauruses."
In his interview with the inquiry, the staff sergeant said he didn't know until the next morning that "this guy had a fully marked police car that looked identical to one of ours that just rolled off the lot."
"I was in shock when I saw the photo of the police car," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives call on RCMP to take another look into Trudeau's 2016 Aga Khan trip
Opposition Conservatives are asking the RCMP to pursue a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to the Aga Khan's private island six years ago, saying there's new evidence.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as 'blackmail.'
'It's going to affect everyone': Number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years
Canada's seniors over the age of 85 are the fastest-growing age group in the country, marking another milestone on the slow march to what experts warn will be a crisis in care for the country's elders.
Census offers snapshot of Canada's transgender population for first time
Census data released Wednesday offers an unprecedented snapshot of Canada's transgender population, showing 0.33 per cent of residents identify as a gender that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
The U.S. is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, Fauci says
The United States is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
Toronto
-
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
-
Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to increase
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,734 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 22 new deaths related to the virus Wednesday.
-
Two youths charged in Scarborough Town Centre stabbing as Tory raises concerns about violent incidents
Police say that two young people are now facing charges in connection with a stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre on Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Northwest CTrain station reopens to passengers hours after man injured in attack
One man is in hospital with injuries to his neck following an early morning incident near the SAIT/AUArts/Jubilee CTrain station.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
-
$140K single malt scotch whisky now available in Calgary
The world's first 80-year-old single malt Scotch whisky will be for sale at Kensington Wine Market in Calgary starting on April 27, 2022.
Montreal
-
Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes
Under a new amendment, English-speaking CEGEP students won't be made to take three core college classes in French, but will only need to take three French classes focused on the language itself.
-
'Blow below the belt' in Quebec legislature as Legault quips about Liberal MNA being 'not dead'
"Is he not dead?" wondered the premier aloud as Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand, known to be a gentleman who never attacks anyone, rose to ask a question.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations fall again, another 22 deaths reported
After a day seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again by several dozen, Quebec reported another net drop Wednesday, with 37 fewer hospitalizations overall compared to Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Eddie Steele's 2015 Grey Cup championship ring stolen
Eddie Steele’s only Grey Cup championship ring was stolen from his glove compartment over Tuesday night, the retired CFLer says.
-
First-degree murder charges laid in southwest Edmonton homicide
Three people have been charged after a man was fatally shot in southwest Edmonton in early April.
-
Garth Brooks to play Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium for first time
Garth Brooks is returning to Alberta’s capital city after five years with a performance at Commonwealth Stadium.
Northern Ontario
-
Renee Sweeney murder trial rescheduled to next year, here is why
After being in jail for more than three years, the man accused of the brutal murder of a Sudbury woman in 1998 will stand trial next year.
-
Wikwemikong board fires police chief
It was just a formality, but the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service board has fired the chief of police.
-
Ontario man has $15,000 insurance claim denied due to working as food delivery driver
An Ontario man says his $15,000 insurance claim was denied after a stolen vehicle crashed into him because he was working occasionally for a food delivery service.
London
-
Three people in custody after firearm incident in downtown London, Ont.
Four people have been charged after an incident in London, Ont. involving a firearm on Tuesday morning.
-
Elderly Huron County man recovering after spending 18 hours in a swamp
A Huron County man is warm and dry on Wednesday after police rescued him out of the Saratoga Swamp near Goderich.
-
Contract ratified at THK in Tillsonburg
The strike is over at THK Rhythm Automotive in Tillsonburg.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school teacher allegedly struck by student with hammer in classroom
A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is at home recovering after allegedly being hit by a student with a hammer.
-
Black Manitoba Chamber of Commerce celebrates official launch
A new organization dedicated to leveraging the power of black entrepreneurs and blacked-owned businesses celebrated its launch at the Manitoba Legislative Building.
-
Province spending $1.6 million on water bomber fleet upgrades
The Manitoba government said it is funding a $1.6 million upgrade of its water bomber fleet to help better protect the province against wildfires.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
-
Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Wednesday, hospitalizations stable
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the city, with hospitalizations holding steady.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon remains largest city in Saskatchewan: census
Saskatoon remains the most populated city in Saskatchewan, according to newly released census data.
-
Saskatoon Police seize cash, drugs following investigation
A 32-year-old man accused of trafficking methamphetamine is facing a number of charges, according to police.
-
PRINCE ALBERT
PRINCE ALBERT | No plea entered by woman charged with arson of Senator Allen Bird Centre Gym
The case of the woman accused of setting fire to the Senator Allen Bird Centre in Prince Albert has yet to enter a plea in provincial court.
Vancouver
-
How will Elon Musk's Twitter purchase impact free speech on social media? B.C. expert weighs in
Changes could be coming to Twitter after Elon Musk acquires it for $44 billion, and one sociology expert in B.C. says the world's richest man's quest for free speech could have worrying consequences.
-
Tower planned for site of future Vancouver subway station would be tallest in the area
A nearly 40-storey skyscraper proposed for the site of a future Vancouver subway station is one step closer to being built following approval from city council Tuesday.
-
B.C. mayors call on province to better address chronic property-crime offenders
Mayors of B.C.'s biggest communities are asking for help from the province to deal with chronic offenders, who they say are disproportionately responsible for an increase in property crime.
Regina
-
Here's how to protect against ticks in Sask.
The province is reminding residents to take precautions against ticks this spring.
-
Water Security Agency advises southeast Sask. of potential flooding
After two late winter snowfalls hit the southeast area of Saskatchewan, the Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising residents of the potential for overland flooding.
-
How to book COVID-19 booster shot appointments in Sask.
Here's how to book an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver Island
-
'We have a problem here': Premier says migration, underfunding are worsening B.C. doctor shortage
The shortage of doctors and health-care workers in British Columbia is "significant" and has worsened amid an influx of newcomers to the province, Premier John Horgan said Wednesday.
-
Fair rides and games coming to Victoria's Mayfair Shopping Centre
A weekend fair is coming to Mayfair Shopping Centre in Victoria, complete with rides, games and food vendors.
-
What's that sound? CFB Esquimalt warns of ship firing exercise
People who live near Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt may hear loud bangs as the navy practises a ceremonial gun salute Wednesday.