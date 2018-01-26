

The Canadian Press





MONCTON, N.B. - A judge will sentence the RCMP today for Labour Code violations linked to a shooting rampage in New Brunswick in 2014 that left three officers dead.

Constables Doug Larche, Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross were killed, while constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were injured when gunman Justin Bourque stalked a Moncton neighbourhood.

Bourque had targeted officers in the hopes of sparking an anti-government rebellion.

The force was convicted of failing to provide its members with adequate use-of-force equipment and user training.

Carbine rifles were not available to general duty officers at the time of the shootings, and numerous witnesses testified at the trial that they could have made a difference.

Crown prosecutor Paul Adams told a sentencing hearing in November that imposing the maximum penalty would amount to a rejection of RCMP conduct that left its officers outgunned.

He asked for a $1-million penalty that would include $500,000 for memorial scholarships as well as other donations.

Bourque pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.