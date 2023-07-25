RCMP to provide update on children missing in torrential Nova Scotia flooding
Police are expected to provide an update today on the search for two young children who were swept away in weekend flooding in Nova Scotia.
A series of thunderstorms that began Friday dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on several parts of the province, washing out roads and bridges and causing widespread damage.
Four people, including two children, were reported missing on Saturday when the two vehicles they were travelling in were submerged in the regional municipality of West Hants, near the small community of Brooklyn.
RCMP said the children were with three other people who managed to escape and that a man and a youth travelling in a second vehicle in the area were also reported missing.
Investigators said on Monday they found the body of a 52-year-old man from Windsor, N.S., in the fields where they were searching, and located the human remains of another person -- whom they didn't identify -- on a shore in a tidal area of a neighbouring county.
They said they were still looking for the two children.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, four of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ministers have announced they won't be running again.
Ottawa buys nine Airbus planes to replace Air Force Polaris fleet that transports PM
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Manitoba, Saskatchewan sign agreements with federal government as part of gender-based violence action plan
Two provinces have signed bilateral agreements with the federal government as part of its action plan to end gender-based violence.
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at university basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
'Verified human': Worldcoin users queue up for iris scans
People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.
Biden's dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
President Joe Biden 's dog Commander bit Secret Service officers at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a trip to the hospital for an injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the U.S.
China on Tuesday removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fuelled rumours over the personal lives and political rivalries of China's Communist Party elite.
Toronto
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Here's everything we know about the Scarborough RT derailment
The Scarborough RT will be replaced by shuttle busses “until it is safe” after a train derailment sent several people to hospital Monday night.
-
Shooting in Brampton that killed man in his 60s was ‘targeted’: police
A shooting that killed a man in his 60s on Monday night in west Brampton was not random, say police.
-
Video shows bicycle cop being struck by fleeing stolen vehicle in Toronto
Police have released new video of a shocking incident in Toronto, in which a bicycle cop was struck by a stolen vehicle.
Calgary
-
Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary
An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.
-
Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research
A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.
-
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
Montreal
-
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
-
Man's body found late Monday night in Mile End green space
A man was found dead late on Monday evening in a green space in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal, having apparently succumbed to injuries caused by a sharp object.
-
It's fantastic! Montreal harpist covers 'Barbie Girl'
Montreal harpist Naomi Silver-Vezina's cover of the 1997 Aqua hit 'Barbie Girl' took her far from her typical style and into the pink and blonde world that has swept the continent along with the popular film.
Edmonton
-
Homicide detectives investigating north Edmonton death
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a weapons complaint in north Edmonton on Monday.
-
Pedestrian killed in highway crash north of Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a highway crash in the Lac La Biche area.
-
Elks, Lions to be first pro football game broadcast in Punjabi
The Edmonton Elks home game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday will be the first professional football game broadcast in Punjabi.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay paving scammer on the run from police was exploiting 'illegal immigrants'
North Bay police are looking for a suspect operating a paving scam involving Mexican nationals who have been apprehended for illegally living and working in Canada.
-
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
-
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
London
-
Hundreds of new jobs coming to CAMI Assembly
The auto plant in Ingersoll, Ont. will be building battery modules in the second quarter of 2024.
-
Elderly man injured in home invasion
An 81-year-old man is recovering at home with 100 stitches to his head and hands following an armed home invasion in Sarnia.
-
Truck strikes house in Stratford, driver arrested
One person has been arrested after a vehicle was driven into the front yard of a home and struck the residence on Monday, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Storm leaves thousands of Winnipeggers without power
Thousands of Winnipeggers are without power on Tuesday morning due outages caused by an overnight storm.
-
3rd man gets prison time for trying to smuggle people from Canada into North Dakota
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in federal prison for trying to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S.-Canada border into North Dakota.
-
Here is how much rain fell in Winnipeg last night
Parts of Winnipeg were hit with heavy rainfall last night, while other areas barely got any precipitation during an overnight storm in southeast Manitoba on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo bus and motorcycle collide on St. Laurent Boulevard
Ottawa police say an OC Transpo bus and a motorcycle crashed on St. Laurent Boulevard early Tuesday afternoon.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, four of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ministers have announced they won't be running again.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in Ottawa two days before local byelection
Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited Ottawa on Tuesday, just days before a provincial byelection in a local riding, to tout government spending on rapid bridge replacements on Highway 417.
Saskatoon
-
'You've stepped in it': Saskatoon city council works to tackle projected $52 million funding gap
Saskatoon city council sat down again Tuesday morning to chart a course to tackle a projected budget shortfall of more than $50 million.
-
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Taxpayers' federation adds to list of groups calling for Saskatoon spending cuts
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is adding its organization to growing calls for spending cuts at Saskatoon city hall to reduce the property tax burden and tackle a looming budget shortfall of more than $50 million
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries passengers facing 9-sailing wait from Vancouver-Victoria on Tuesday
Passengers hoping to catch a ferry from Vancouver to Victoria without a reservation faced a nine-sailing wait Tuesday morning, with the Coastal Celebration vessel still undergoing repairs.
-
Calgary teenager charged with attempted murder in Surrey shooting
A 19-year-old from Alberta has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in B.C.'s Lower Mainland earlier this year.
-
B.C. port workers to learn details of contract offer from maritime employers
Thousands of workers at British Columbia's ports will take off the day shift today to learn the details of an agreement struck between their union and employers.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's social housing vacancy rate more than doubles in 10 years: documents
Documents show more social housing units are sitting vacant in Saskatchewan.
-
Investment, commodity production expected to keep Sask. near top of provincial growth table, report says
Despite uncertain economic times, commodity production and investment-led gains are expected to keep Saskatchewan at or near the top of the provincial growth table in the immediate future, an economic report says.
-
Sask. traffic stop leads to over $12,000 in cash seized
What started as a traffic stop on a Saskatchewan highway eventually led to five arrests, a theft from a business being solved and over $12,000 in cash being recovered.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating after arrested man suffers serious injuries in Nanaimo
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries when he was taken into custody by the Nanaimo RCMP.
-
Campbell River father recovering from stab wounds after what family says was a random attack
Colin Dube-Wheat is recovering from a terrifying ordeal. The 21-year-old Campbell River father was stabbed in the heart and lung.
-
BC Hockey reclassifies its three junior B leagues to junior A to replace rogue BCHL
BC Hockey is promoting all three of its junior B leagues up to junior A.