RCMP to provide update on children missing in torrential Nova Scotia flooding

WINDSOR, N.S. -

Police are expected to provide an update today on the search for two young children who were swept away in weekend flooding in Nova Scotia.

A series of thunderstorms that began Friday dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on several parts of the province, washing out roads and bridges and causing widespread damage.

Four people, including two children, were reported missing on Saturday when the two vehicles they were travelling in were submerged in the regional municipality of West Hants, near the small community of Brooklyn.

RCMP said the children were with three other people who managed to escape and that a man and a youth travelling in a second vehicle in the area were also reported missing.

Investigators said on Monday they found the body of a 52-year-old man from Windsor, N.S., in the fields where they were searching, and located the human remains of another person -- whom they didn't identify -- on a shore in a tidal area of a neighbouring county.

They said they were still looking for the two children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.

