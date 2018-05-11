

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is resuming the search for a 28-year-old Liverpool, N.S., man who disappeared last summer.

Thomas McAllister Burke was last seen at his Liverpool home late on July 16 or early on July 17. He was reported missing on July 17.

The RCMP conducted an extensive air and ground search, but efforts to locate Burke were unsuccessful, and they eventually suspended the search.

Police say they will be working with several ground search and rescue teams on Saturday as they resume efforts to locate Burke.

Searchers will be working in the area of Town Lake Road. Police say residents can expect to see “significant activity” in the area, including an RCMP dog and handler.

Burke is six feet tall with an average build. He has black hair, a black goatee, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Ghostbusters T-shirt and brown cargo shorts.

Police say foul play is not suspected in his disappearance.