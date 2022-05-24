RCMP trying to identify two men following truck thefts in Hanwell, N.B.

The RCMP in New Brunswick is trying to identify two persons of interest following the theft of two trucks in Hanwell.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. on May 15, police say at least two people broke into a fenced yard at a business on Timothy Avenue.

According to an RCMP news release, the individuals hitched an enclosed trailer to a commercial pickup truck. They then got into a second commercial truck and rammed the gate of the fenced yard.

As they tried driving the truck and trailer out of the yard, police say the trailer unhitched and was left at the scene.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in the two trucks.

One of the trucks was found on the Old Morrow Road in Geary on May 18. The second truck was located on Highway 4 in Harvey the following day. Both trucks are white Ford F-350 pickups with commercial truck boxes and "Perfection Paving" logos, according to RCMP.

"If you saw these trucks in the Geary or Harvey areas prior to when they were recovered, if you know who these individuals are, or if you have other information that could help our investigation, please contact police,” said RCMP Cpl. René Pelletier in a news release.

Police are releasing surveillance footage that shows two men near the business at the time of the theft.

Police describe one man as having a medium build, wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, a black sweater and a beige baseball hat. The other man also has a medium build, and was wearing black Adidas sneakers, blue jeans, a black coat with a hood and a black toque at the time of the incident.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident, or about other property crimes in the Hanwell area to call 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.