HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has charged two people after a home search in Bridgewater, N.S. revealed a "substantial quantity" of cocaine.

Police say on April 22 at 1:30 p.m., they executed a search warrant at a home related to a cocaine trafficking investigation.

In the home, the RCMP says officers found a 'substantial quantity' of cocaine, cash drug paraphernalia and electronic devices.

Two people were arrested without incident: 31-year-old Kayla Swinimer, and 39-year-old Quenton Sykes, both from Bridgewater.

Both were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and Sykes was also charged with breach of a recognizance.

Swinimer was released from custody, and scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on July 28.

Sykes was remanded into custody, and scheduled to appear in the same court on May 13.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.