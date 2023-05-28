RCMP urges Upper Tantallon residents to evacuate due to out-of-control fire

Residents of a subdivision in Upper Tantallon, N.S., are being evacuated from their homes Sunday afternoon as crews respond to a large fire in the residential area that continues to spread.

Police are urging residents of the Westwood Subdivision to immediately evacuate their homes due to the fire.

RCMP officers are on the scene to assist with evacuations. The evacuation route is Winslow Drive to Hammonds Plains Road.

An emergency alert was issued for the area by Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“This is a rapidly moving fire with a number of homes already engulfed,” a tweet from N.S. RCMP reads. “Please remain away from the area to allow our officers and partner agencies to assist with evacuating residents.”

This is a developing story. More to come.