RCMP visit Halifax area schools to educate on dangerous opioids circulating

HALIFAX -

The RCMP say an awareness team has been visiting schools in Halifax to talk about the risks of illicit drugs after a teenager in the city died of a suspected overdose on Oct. 15.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay says a community team has visited schools in the areas of Halifax that the RCMP patrols to let administrators, teachers and students know about the dangerous nature of drugs circulating on the street.

Tremblay says the focus of the meetings is to describe the signs and symptoms of overdoses.

He also says the officers are reminding administrators about a program that offers free naloxone kits, which are used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Tremblay says the officers are stressing that the illegal drugs circulating, including fentanyl, can be extremely potent and can quickly cause death.

He says the drugs can be in pill or powder form and are often assembled in unsanitary conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2023.

