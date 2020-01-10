The Nova Scotia RCMP is advising all citizens, particularly those in the South Brookfield area of Queens County, of the release of a high risk offender.

Scott Desrosiers, 53, was released from the Jamieson Community Correctional Centre in Dartmouth on Dec. 24 after completing a 20-year sentence for sexual offences.

"He initially resided in New Brunswick, however has had his parole conditions changed, and relocated to Queens County in December," the RCMP said in a news release. "He has a criminal record dating back to 1989 that includes convictions for two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of theft, forcible confinement, break and enter, and uttering threats."

Police describe him as six-foot-one and 186 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Desrosiers is subject to a number of conditions, including:

no association with individuals with a criminal record

no possession of weapons, and no possession of knives or sharp instruments outside the home

no consumption of possession of alcohol or non prescription drugs, or prescription drugs not prescribed to him

no entry to businesses where alcohol is sold or consumed or is the primary source of business

no direct communication with past victims or family members of past victims

no personal or romantic relationships without prior notification to police

"This information is provided to alert members of the public of his presence in our community so they may take suitable precautionary measures," the RCMP said.