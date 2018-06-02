

CTV Atlantic





Shelburne RCMP are warning the public about the dangers associated with fentanyl laced drugs after they responded to a call of a person who was experiencing seizures after using fentanyl.

RCMP say that at 8:38 p.m. Friday officers responded to a call at George St. in Shelburne, indicating that a person was having seizures related to drug use.

Police say the person experiencing seizures admitted to using fentanyl and was administered Naloxone by an RCMP officer.

That person, as well as three other adults admitted to having used cocaine and were transported to hospital. All other occupants of the home were examined for signs of fentanyl exposure and were cleared.

The RCMP members at the scene were also examined for signs of fentanyl exposure and were cleared.

Police say there were seven adults aged 18-28 years old inside the home, as well as a two-year-old child. The child was placed in the care of another family member.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene for violation of parole conditions and is being held in custody.

"Fentanyl is a dangerous and deadly drug that can be mixed with a variety of different drugs," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of the N.S. RCMP in a release.

"Our primary concern is public safety and we want people to ensure they are aware of what may be circulating and take the necessary precautions or rethink choices they may be about to make." continued Cpl. Clarke.

The investigation is ongoing.