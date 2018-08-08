

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning buyers to beware if they’re in the market for illegal drugs because they might contain dangerous cutting agents that can be harmful or cause death.

“With illegal drugs, you can’t be sure of what you’re taking,” says Cpl. Curtis Kuchta of Inverness County District RCMP. “For example, earlier this year, Inverness Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) seized a substance determined to be five per cent cocaine and 95 per cent cutting agents.”



Police say substances such as methamphetamine, phenacetin, levamisole, lidocaine and benzocaine, have been detected as cutting agents in drugs seized in Nova Scotia.

Mounties say they are also concerned that fentanyl could also be used as a cutting agent in the future.



“These cutting agents are dangerous and it’s important for drug users to know that what they’re buying isn’t always what the dealer says it is,” says Cpl. Dal Hutchinson of Nova Scotia RCMP. “We’re asking people to think seriously about the many risks of taking drugs and to reach out to addictions resources for help.”



Anyone wanting more information on how to access addictions resources can visit Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Mental Health and Addictions web page at http://www.nshealth.ca/mental-health-addictions. Anyone needing immediate help can call the toll-free Mental Health Crisis Line at 1-888-429-8167.



Police cautioned users to never take drugs alone and always carry Naloxone. To find the nearest drug store that offers a free kit, you can visit the Nova Scotia Take Home Naloxone Program website at http://www.nsnaloxone.com/where-to-get-one.html.



The Mounties also reminded people that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides protection for people who seek emergency help for an overdose and anyone at the scene when help arrives.