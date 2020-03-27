HALIFAX -- All three Maritime provinces have announced sweeping measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which include closures, public restrictions and even fines.

The RCMP has always played a role in ensuring public safety and security, and now there’s an even greater responsibility to help keep us safe.

Cpl. Jennifer Clark, spokesperson for the Nova Scotia RCMP, says if people do not obey the rules set forth by the government and health officials, the RCMP has enforcement abilities under the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act.

“We have very fortunately not had to use those yet, so we haven’t issued any tickets under that yet,” says Clark.

“We’re definitely not out there proactively looking for violations. We’re certainly getting a lot of calls, and if someone is blatantly ignoring the calls and the rules that are set out, enforcement might be an option.”

Clark says the RCMP is working as a team with enforcement partners and the province to try and educate people.

“It’s really important for people to follow protocols and respect the social-distancing, handwashing, and self-isolating rules,” she says.

Members of the RCMP are working from home when possible. However, officers who are required to patrol the streets are unable to do so.

“They are equipped with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, that sort of thing,” says Clark.

“We are educating them with the most up-to-date information that we have to help them protect themselves and protect others. We’re doing the best we can given the situation that we’re in. We would ask others to do the same.”

Clark is also asking people to be aware of scammers who are capitalizing on the pandemic.

“Every day there is something new, some different way that they are trying to get to people and get them to give up their money, their identity, that sort of thing,” says Clark.

“Always look at things with a very critical eye, and if you think there is something maybe not legitimate with the request you are getting, definitely check. It’s always a good idea to request a phone number so that you can call back and you can do your own research before committing to anything like that.”

The Nova Scotia RCMP has posted links to their social media pages so residents can see contact information for all of the detachments in the province.

Clark is also reminding people that 911 is for emergencies only.

“We could certainly override the system if things continue. What we don’t want to see is people who are looking for information … if people are scared, they are not sure what’s happening, we would ask people to call the local detachment number for the area they live,” says Clark.

Clark says the RCMP’s overall goal is to help get the message out, so people understand the importance physical-distancing and self-isolation.