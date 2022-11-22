RCMP warns of new scam targeting tire businesses in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.

The RCMP in Cheticamp, N.S., is warning of a new scam targeting tire businesses.

Cheticamp RCMP received a report on Nov. 10 about a local tire shop that was allegedly scammed out of $5,500 after selling some tires.

RCMP learned the business had received a purchase order from someone in Montreal for $5,500 worth of tires.

According to police, the business had received many out-of-province requests since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it filled the order.

Once the tires were shipped and confirmed received, police say the business was notified that the payment had been cancelled, and wasn’t able to get in touch with the purchaser.

The RCMP has learned that the same purchaser had done the same thing to other tire shops in Prince Edward Island, Manitoba and Alberta, resulting in losses of more than $20,000 combined.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam is asked to contact their local police or RCMP detachment.