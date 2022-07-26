Reaction from Maritime residential school survivors to Pope Francis’ apology is mixed

As Pope Francis spoke in Maskwacis, Alta. on Monday, he conveyed a message of sorrow while asking for forgiveness for the tragedies that occurred at residential schools in Canada.

When Matilda Bernard heard the apology while watching from her home in Truro, she was reminded of the suffering she endured when she attended a residential school from 1945 until 1953.

“They banged me on the head so much, I have ringing in my head now,” she said. “And they banged my knees with a pointer.”

After all these years, and the memories of pain endured, Bernard does not accept the Pope’s apology.

“No,” said Bernard, who added it is too little, and far too late. “If it was honest and sincere, it would’ve come long ago to begin with.”

Residential school survivor Alan Knockwood is travelling to Quebec City for a service later this week.

“I will actually be going to the Basilica, and see the pope in the Basilica and visit with the pope,” said Knockwood, who has a message he hopes to deliver. “I want them to hear what an actual survivor sounds like. And why I cannot speak my own language. I had the language literally beaten out of me.”

As for Knockwood’s reaction to the pope’s apology on Monday?

“I accept it wholeheartedly, and now our job is to teach.”

Bernard will continue to watch the Pope on television, but says her focus at this stage of life is on her family, not on apologies.

“If the Great Spirit is willing, all I have for me at this time is for my great grandchildren to grow up and be honest, truthful and to work and look after their own kids.”

She adds that she wants them to live meaningful lives and focus on a positive future, not a tragic past.