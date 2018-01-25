

The federal government has made a decision on door-to-door mail delivery: those who have it will get to keep it, and those who lost it won't be getting it back.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers say the decision will save thousands of jobs.

“We'll be able to keep the people we have because when they go to those community mail boxes then they're deleting jobs across the country,” says Linda Campbell, president of the union.

But Campbell also says the decision is a half victory, and that they will still press the government to have door-to-door delivery reinstated for everyone.

Suzanne Breau has been a letter carrier for 33 years. She says the Liberals are burning on a campaign promise.

“I'm not really impressed because that's not what we understood in the campaign, but like all politicians, we can't really expect much more. As far as I'm concerned, everyone should have door-to-door delivery,” Breau says.

Member of Parliament for Beausejour, Dominic LeBlanc, is defending the move.

“Our commitment on the election campaign platform was to stop the conversion that the Harper government had begun in terms of at home delivery, door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes,” says LeBlanc.

LeBlanc says Canada Post will have to be self-sufficient. The corporation will also be allowed to reinvest all of its profits in service and innovation.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.