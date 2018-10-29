

CTV Atlantic





Residents of a Cole Harbour, N.S., neighbourhood are being urged to lock their doors after a rash of break-ins over the weekend.

Police say the suspect broke into three homes in Colby Village overnight, while the residents were asleep.

Police say the suspect stole keys, identification, shoes, and food from the homes.

No one was injured.

Resident Jennie Tousignant says she has lived in Colby Village for 45 years and has never had any problems, so she’s both surprised and concerned about the break-ins.

“It’s a good neighbourhood,” says Tousignant. “I think that’s really scary.”

Police are now trying to identify a suspect.

Police say the incident serves as a reminder to residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity immediately. Police say some of the victims didn’t report the break-ins until several hours after they discovered they had been robbed, which they say makes it more difficult for investigators to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.