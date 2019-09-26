

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall for some salad products sold across Atlantic Canada, saying they could be contaminated with Listeria.

The products from Randsland Farms Inc. in Nova Scotia include the Randsland Super Salad Kit and Randsland Kale, which is cut and washed.

There hasn't been any reports of illness, but consumers are being warned not to eat these products.

The salad kit comes in a 454-gram plastic bag, while the kale is in a 340-gram bag.

The agency says anyone who is feeling sick after eating either of these products should contact their doctor.

Symptoms of listeriosis can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.