'Reclaiming our language': Kingsclear First Nation elementary school gets a new name

The elementary school in Kingsclear First Nation in New Brunswick has a new name as part of a commitment to preserve the Wolastoqey language.

The school, formerly known as Wulastukw Elementary, has been renamed to Wulastukw Wolokehkitimok.

"Wulastukw is the beautiful and bountiful river, and Wolokehkitimok is a place of good learning,” says after-school and daycare co-ordinator Kitarra Atwin, who is also the granddaughter of one of the school's founders.

“So we wanted to take a more holistic approach and look at the child as a whole in their process of learning and development."

For the community, the new name is also about reclaiming culture and sharing knowledge for the future.

"I feel great, because when I was growing up the school was called Kingsclear Indian Day School,” says elder and language teacher Rosemary Young. “To change it to something that we go back on, like what we believe, it's been amazing."

The school's 75 kindergarten to Grade 5 students learn about their culture and language in class. Students say the rename is one more thing that makes their school special.

"Because it's important to know that this school will teach you the language that has almost got forgotten and it helps a lot with people who are trying to learn our language,” says student Azura Atwin-Schulte.

"I feel like it's a good way to bring back the old way, how we used to teach back then, and I feel like ... it's better to use the language more than English for our name," says another student, Sophia Sabattis.

A sign with the school’s new name is now on display above the front door.

"Seeing our name up on the school is a good step to reclaiming our language and our culture,” says Atwin. “I feel like for those that drive by and see the name up on our school is just a reminder that the Wolastoqey are still here and we're not going anywhere anytime soon."