Record-breaking downpours from thunderstorms cause flooding across Nova Scotia

People stand on a hill surveying cars abandoned in floodwater in a mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese People stand on a hill surveying cars abandoned in floodwater in a mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island