Record day on the racetrack for Nova Scotia's 32nd annual Harvest Valley Marathon
It was a record breaking year at the 32nd annual Harvest Valley Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
Sherri Robbins is the executive director of the Harvest Valley Marathon. She said the event was a sold-out success that drew record numbers of racers and attendees.
"Thirty-eight thousand participants. This is a record year for us this year,” Robbins said. “Starting yesterday with our youth run, right through to today we have record numbers in all of our distances.”
Participants chose different race lengths. In addition to the traditional marathon (26.2 miles or 42.2 km) runners could opt for several distances from 5 km to the 50 km ultra-marathon length.
Marc LeClaire ran 10 km. He said the marathon has become a Thanksgiving tradition.
"I usually try to do one fall run, whether that's the PEI marathon or other marathons in the region or around the world,” LeClaire said. “This is always a fun one to do though and a good thing to do before Thanksgiving dinner.”
Madalyn Higgins won first-place in the women’s half marathon. She said it was a special race for her since she used to run for Acadia University. She said she used the Harvest Valley Marathon to prepare for her big race in the spring.
“I am going to run my second marathon, the Boston marathon in the spring, and that is going to be a big one,” Higgins said.
Not everyone did the marathon to compete, but for those who did, there were plenty of winner categories.
“We have first, second and third for all our races, male, female and our nonbinary participants. Then top place finishers and then we also have age category awards,” said Robbins
Aaron and Kelly Campbell were among the 200 volunteers helping with the marathon.
"It's important to show our children how to support the community and help build communities,” said Kelly.
Tanya Surette ran the 10 km race last year. This time she brought her daughter Alice, who joined her for the 5 km run.
“She did so well. I’m so proud of her. She actually pushed my pace, and I was faster with her,” said Tanya.
Steve Hayson said he ran the half marathon in memory of Johnny Gaudrea, the professional hockey player who died with his brother in a collision with a motor vehicle while they were riding bicycles in New Jersey in August.
"I decided to wear Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey that he gave me while I was in Calgary and signed the back of it and dedicate this race to him and his brother,” said Hayson.
Everyone who crossed the finish line at the Harvest Valley Marathon received a medal to take home.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California
A Nevada man with a shotgun, a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said Sunday.
Thousands of miles from home, Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to 'go back home to Mommy' to 'get the hell knocked out of her,' his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators.
Court untangles 'bizarre mess' that allowed Vancouver duplex owner to pay off mortgage after foreclosure, sale
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
Liberals announce new campaign director amid new push to oust Trudeau
The Liberal Party has named Andrew Bevan as its new national campaign director for the next federal election. The announcement comes as party continues to face lagging polls and as party leader Justin Trudeau is facing new pressure to step aside.
Ottawa bylaw officer struck by driver after altercation in ByWard Market
The woman was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition, paramedics say.
Drone strike in Israel wounds more than 60 as Hezbollah claims responsibility
A drone strike hit central Israel on Sunday, wounding more than 60 people, some of them critically, rescue services said, in one of the bloodiest attacks in Israel in a year of war. The Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group claimed responsibility, saying it targeted a military camp.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Absolutely outrageous': Hundreds of dump trucks could drive through Liberty Village due to Ontario Line construction
A neighbourhood already plagued by heavy traffic congestion could soon be used as a thoroughfare for hundreds of dump trucks daily due to construction on the Ontario Line.
-
'I didn't do this to just run': Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men's mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
-
3 dead after head-on collision involving transit bus in Welland
Three people have died and two have been sent to hospital after a head-on collision in Welland Saturday night.
Calgary
-
'It's been a long journey': Former aspiring acrobat, turned goaltender coach enjoying newfound passion
Having never watched a live hockey game growing up Tatiana Straathof, is now working hundreds of goalies, helping them develop their focus in net.
-
Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California
A Nevada man with a shotgun, a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said Sunday.
-
Thousands of Calgary Flames fans line the red carpet for home opener
When you think about it, NHL hockey players are the Canadian equivalent of movie stars, so a red carpet on opening night made perfect sense.
Edmonton
-
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
-
Witnesses wanted in suspicious death near High Level Bridge
A man's death is under investigation after he was found critically injured on the LRT foot path near the High Level Bridge on Friday night.
-
Alberta's school cell phone ban has been in place for one month. Here's how families and staff think it's going
CTV News Edmonton spoke with two families, as well as Edmonton's public and Catholic school divisions, about the first month of school with Alberta's school cellphone ban.
Montreal
-
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
-
Quebec auto dealers lose class action over hidden fees, buyers entitled to credits
Almost half-a-million Quebecers could be eligible for a credit after a class action lawsuit settlement was approved by a Quebec judge over car dealerships that charged hidden fees.
-
CTV News Montreal at six o'clock for Sunday, October 13, 2024
Watch CTV News Montreal at six o'clock for Sunday, October 13, 2024 with anchor Kelly Greig.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa bylaw officer struck by driver after altercation in ByWard Market
The woman was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition, paramedics say.
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six with Austin Lee will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
Commercial building fire along Bank Street injures man
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a man was taken to hospital in stable condition following a fire Sunday morning at a commercial building along Bank Street.
London
-
Three arrests made in connection to shooting investigation: LPS
The London Police Service (LPS) has arrested three people in the early morning of Saturday following a shooting investigation.
-
‘It gives special meaning to Thanksgiving’: Holiday food drive on record pace after recent donations
With one day to go in the London Food Bank’s (LFB) Thanksgiving Food Drive, officials are not only thrilled, but surprised by the community response.
-
Chatham driver dead following two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich on Saturday afternoon.
Barrie
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Plaque unveiled to honour late veteran, fallen cadet
A plaque was unveiled at Veterans' Memorial Park Sunday morning to honour the friend of a cadet who died in a historic Orillia tragedy.
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital
OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. driver faces multiple charges after being stopped for speeding: OPP
A northern Ontario driver faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17 East.
-
Thousands of miles from home, Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
-
Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California
A Nevada man with a shotgun, a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
-
How to watch the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade
CTV News will be livestreaming the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade.
-
Should men and women eat different breakfasts? Study suggests they should
The study, which uses a mathematical model, indicates that men and women may benefit from different breakfast choices to optimize metabolism and potentially aid weight management.
Windsor
-
Former Windsor firefighter George Copeland dead at 64
A member of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Hall of Fame and former Windsor firefighter who stayed active in the community despite being paralyzed in a fire truck rollover nearly two decades ago has died.
-
Windsor Mosque hosts open house to break down misconceptions about Islam
Windsor Mosque opened its doors to the public this weekend in an ongoing effort to foster understanding and correct misconceptions about Islam within the community.
-
Windsor police seek witness in sexual assault investigation
The Windsor police has put out an appeal to the public, asking for help identifying a sexual assault suspect.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Unattended cooking leads to house fire in Waverley Heights
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are asking residents to avoid leaving their turkeys unattended this Thanksgiving weekend after a house fire in the city’s Waverley Heights neighbourhood.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
Regina
-
Angus Street fire produces pillar of black smoke, fire crews respond
Residents travelling in Regina's north end were sure to witness a large pillar of smoke Sunday morning, as fire crews battled a serious-looking blaze on Angus Street.
-
Here's how ballots are being printed for Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
-
Here's what's open and closed for Thanksgiving in Regina
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and since it is a statutory holiday, there will be some shortened hours for some services in the City of Regina.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how ballots are being printed for Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
-
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Vancouver
-
Northern B.C. man to spend $2 million lottery winnings on new woodworking tools
Fancy cars and luxury holidays might top most people’s wish lists, but for the latest B.C lotto winner, a trip to see family and a new set of woodworking tools is more than enough.
-
Eby makes plea to Green voters to support NDP to help keep Conservatives from office
New Democrat Leader David Eby is asking potential Green voters in British Columbia's Oct. 19 election to support his party instead to help keep John Rustad's B.C. Conservatives out of office.
-
Rainfall warnings, flood watch issued in northwestern B.C.
B.C.’s northern coast has been getting soaked by an atmospheric river over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with officials warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.
Vancouver Island
-
Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
-
Rainfall warnings, flood watch issued in northwestern B.C.
B.C.’s northern coast has been getting soaked by an atmospheric river over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with officials warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.
-
Eby makes plea to Green voters to support NDP to help keep Conservatives from office
New Democrat Leader David Eby is asking potential Green voters in British Columbia's Oct. 19 election to support his party instead to help keep John Rustad's B.C. Conservatives out of office.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.