

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia set a new annual immigration record in 2018 -- and the final numbers for December aren't even in yet.

The province's Office of Immigration says 5,645 immigrants were granted permanent residency by the end of November of last year -- already ahead of the record set in 2016 at 5,485.

The new number represents more good news for a province that has struggled for decades to boost its population and its workforce.

Late last month, Statistics Canada confirmed that for the first time in a generation, Nova Scotia's population growth was almost keeping pace with the national average.

The federal agency says the province's population had risen for the third consecutive year, adding more than 10,000 residents in the past year alone -- reaching a total 964,693 as of Oct. 1, a record high.

The Office of Immigration says Nova Scotia saw 15,000 immigrants arrive in Nova Scotia over the past three years, with 71 per cent of them deciding to stay in the province.