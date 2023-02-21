Recovery operation underway after vehicle drives into Lahave River: Bridgewater police

The Bridgewater Police Service and members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Teams are on site near the former Port of Bridgewater property in Bridgewater, N.S., Tuesday to carry out a recovery operation involving a vehicle.

Bridgewater police and fire crews responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was seen sinking into the waters of the LaHave River near the south end of the port’s wharf on Sunday.

In a news release from Bridgewater police Tuesday, it says officers learned the vehicle drove off the wharf, however, it was unknown if anyone was in the vehicle.

“It was subsequently determined that specialized underwater recovery personnel would be required to assist Bridgewater Police in retrieving the vehicle,” read the release.

Underwater Recovery Teams from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are on site Tuesday.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area so teams can carry out their work safely.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident are asked to call Bridgewater Police Service at 902-543-2464.