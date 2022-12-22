Red Bank First Nation man, 60, dead after single-vehicle crash: N.B. RCMP
A 60-year-old man from Red Bank First Nation has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 425 in Boom Road, N.B.
The incident occurred on Tuesday around 8:10 p.m., when members of the Sunny Corner, Blackville and Doaktown RCMP detachments responded to a report of a vehicle crash.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was transported to hospital with what first responders believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries.
A Thursday press release from the RCMP confirmed the man died in hospital as a result of his injuries.
A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office is assisting with the investigation, which police say is ongoing.
