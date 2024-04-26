Red gold: Climate change plays role as saffron cultivation comes to Nova Scotia
When Matthew Roy moved from New Hampshire in 2020 to start a farm in southwestern Nova Scotia, one of the new crops he zeroed in on was saffron.
A spice so expensive that it has been dubbed red gold, saffron is traditionally grown in Iran, India, Afghanistan, Spain and a handful of other countries.
"We decided that we would bring two new crops to Nova Scotia, specifically because of the changing climate," Roy said recently from his four-year-old Coastal Grove Farm in Upper Port La Tour, N.S. (The other new crop was tea.)
"We knew that it is going to be getting warmer here," he said.
Roy said the saffron gamble paid off with yields that surprised him. In 2021, he harvested 172 grams of the prized spice, and in 2022 it rose to 342 grams. He said extreme rainfall last summer and fall hurt the yield, which fell to 66 grams. On the Coastal Grove website, a one-gram container of certified organic Nova Scotian saffron sells for $49.99.
Margaret Skinner, a research professor at the University of Vermont, studies the plant and has been working with Roy on his farm, which also grows vegetables and herbs. While warming temperatures make Nova Scotia more hospitable for saffron, other climate effects such as drought and flooding could be harmful.
"It's not just 'Oh, it's warmer in the winter or hotter or drier or wetter in the summer,"' Skinner said. "It's more that we're having extreme weather events. When we have a drought, it is really dry for a long time. When it gets hot, it gets really hot for us. When it rains, it is often a deluge."
Navin Ramankutty, Canada Research Chair in data science for sustainable global food systems at the University of British Columbia, agreed with Skinner.
He highlighted similar problems in Canada, especially the recent heat dome and floods that affected British Columbia over the past couple of years.
"Farmers are adapting to that change," he said. "Maybe the crops that we currently grow in these places, we can't keep growing them. Maybe farmers will switch to growing different crops, crops that are more suited to warmer climates."
A 2022 study published in the Canadian Journal of Plant Science found that the cultivation of saffron in cold climates faces challenges because low soil temperatures hinder flowering, but it said the right farming techniques could improve results.
"Although there are indications that saffron yield is higher in climate with warm summers, rain in autumn and cool winters, typical of the Mediterranean basin, saffron production in the colder climate of Quebec, Canada, and adjacent New England has been ongoing for the past five to 10 years," it said.
Usually harvested from mid-October to mid-November, the purple crocus flowers are picked by hand. The petals are separated -- also by hand -- and the three tiny, delicate stigmas are carefully isolated, then dried in the sun, becoming one of the world's most expensive and sought-after spices.
Saffron is used in products including food, medicine and cosmetics. A kilogram requires the stigmas of about 150,000 flowers and sells for up to $6,000.
Bashir Ahmad Allie, head of advanced research for saffron and seed spices at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, is not surprised that parts of Canada are able to cultivate the sensitive spice, considering how climate is changing across the globe.
He said he would like to collaborate with farmers here to understand how climate change is affecting the area and saffron growth. In Canada, the spice is now grown in parts of Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.
While saffron farming in Jammu and Kashmir is handed down from one generation to the next, climate change is turning some of the young people away, Allie said. The warming and unpredictable temperatures cause farmers to spend more time, money and effort with no guarantee of yield, he noted.
In the 1990s, Allie said the region saw a "uniform pattern" of rain from May to October, but over the past few years has seen unseasonal snow, hail, floods and drought.
"Climate change is a reality. It is creating havoc for saffron," he said. "And that shocks us."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.
-- With files from The Associated Press
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Expert warns of food consumption habits amid rising prices
A new survey by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab asked Canadians about their food consumption habits amid rising prices.
Documents reveal Ottawa's efforts to get Loblaw, Walmart on board with grocery code
It was evident to the federal government as early as last fall that Loblaw and Walmart might be holdouts to the grocery code of conduct, jeopardizing the project's success.
opinion The special relationship between King Charles and the Princess of Wales
Royal commentator Afua Hagan writes that when King Charles recently admitted Catherine to the Order of the Companions of Honour, it not only made history, but it reinforced the strong bond between the King and his beloved daughter-in-law.
Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, shoots 81 in U.S. Open qualifier
Charlie Woods failed to advance in a U.S. Open local qualifying event Thursday, shooting a 9-over 81 at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club.
Improve balance and build core strength with this exercise
When it comes to cardiovascular fitness, you may tend to focus on activities that move you forward, such as walking, running and cycling.
'I just want to be safe': Ukrainian man in Canada faces limbo amid consular freeze
A recent decision to restrict consular services for fighting-aged Ukrainian men has made a Ukrainian man in Canada feel less certain of his next steps — and worried he could be pulled back to the war.
B.C. tenants evicted for landlord's use after refusing large rent increase to take over neighbouring suite
Ashley Dickey and her mother rented part of the same Coquitlam duplex in three different decades under three different landlords.
Mountain guide dies after falling into a crevasse in Banff National Park
A man who fell into a crevasse while leading a backcountry ski group deep in the Canadian Rockies has died.
Dozens of U.S. deaths reveal risks of injecting sedatives into people restrained by police
The practice of giving sedatives to people detained by police has spread quietly across the U.S. over the last 15 years, built on questionable science and backed by police-aligned experts, an investigation led by The Associated Press has found.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'I was scared': Ontario man's car repossessed after missing two repair loan payments
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
-
'Wallet-bursting' housing costs have some Torontonians ditching the city for cheaper pastures
Mauro Quattrochi is facing a decision shared by many in Toronto: commit to a “wallet-bursting life in the city, or a car-bound, almost-as-expensive life outside it?”
-
Subway service on Line 2 partially shutdown after fire: TTC
The TTC says riders using part of Line 2 can expect to face some delays this morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary CO call in Brentwood sends 7 people to hospital
Seven people were taken to Calgary hospitals on Thursday for carbon monoxide exposure.
-
Calgary financial advisor charged after allegedly embezzling nearly $5M
A Calgary man who worked as a senior financial advisor has been charged with fraud and theft after police say he misappropriated nearly $5 million from his clients.
-
Mountain guide dies after falling into a crevasse in Banff National Park
A man who fell into a crevasse while leading a backcountry ski group deep in the Canadian Rockies has died.
Edmonton
-
UCP able to remove councillors and axe city bylaws in new sweeping bill aimed at municipal politics
The Government of Alberta wants to change how municipalities handle elections and local politics.
-
Oilers 'far superior' to Kings when they're on top of their game: analyst
It's a travel day for the Edmonton Oilers — and some of their fans are along for the ride.
-
Experts urge Albertans to check measles vaccine status after confirmed Edmonton case
A confirmed case of measles in Edmonton has prompted another plea from health officials for people to make sure vaccinations are up to date.
Montreal
-
Body of Quebec man who died in Cuba found in Russia, family confirms
A Montreal-area family confirmed to CTV News that the body of their loved one who died while on vacation in Cuba is being repatriated to Canada after it was mistakenly sent to Russia.
-
Parks Canada trashes pilot project, reinstalls garbage cans along Lachine Canal
Parks Canada said on Thursday that it was ending its pilot project and reinstalling garbage cans along the Lachine Canal Historic Site.
-
Woman transported to hospital in critical condition after fire in Montreal's Ste. Marie neighbourhood
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday night after a fire broke out in a Montreal apartment building. The woman's condition has since improved.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING The Almonte Hospital's mystery March baby boom
This spring has been full of life in Almonte, as the local hospital has seen its biggest baby boom in recent memory.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the final weekend of April.
-
Criminal charge laid in 2023 hedge trimming death; company owner pleads guilty to Ministry of Labour charge
The supervisor of a 20-year-old man who died after he was electrocuted while trimming hedges in Manotick in May 2023 has been charged with criminal negligence causing death. Meanwhile, the company owner has pleaded guilty to a charge laid by the Ministry of Labour.
London
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 401
A fatal crash in Thames Centre has closed down a portion of Highway 401 westbound. Around 2:15 a.m., first responders were called to westbound lanes of the highway between Culloden and Putnam Roads for a two-vehicle crash.
-
Aamjiwnaang First Nation declares state of emergency over benzene levels
On Thursday, Aamjiwnaang First Nation Chief Chris Plain declared a state of emergency due to the high levels of benzene.
-
Tentative agreement reached between GTAs and Western
The union representing western's graudate teacher's assistants says a tentative agreement has been reached with the university.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach welcomes new family doctor
New doctor will expand services at the Georgian Bay Family Health Team.
-
Honda unveils $15B investment plan to build new EV plant in Alliston
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford visited Alliston on Thursday to unveil a $15 billion investment in an electric vehicle and battery facility.
-
$70M Lotto Max winners kept prize a secret from family for 2 months
During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire victims in Timmins say thieves have stolen their personal belongings
A month after an accidental fire forced more than 100 people out of their apartments at the Empire Complex in Timmins, residents are now dealing with being victims of theft.
-
Former head of Ont. tech company charged in $6M fraud case
A years-long fraud investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police’s anti-rackets branch has resulted in fraud and other charges for the former head of BioNorth Technology Group, Frank Benincasa
-
Expert warns of food consumption habits amid rising prices
A new survey by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab asked Canadians about their food consumption habits amid rising prices.
Kitchener
-
Generational farm could be impacted if Wilmot land assembly goes ahead
A family of farmers say their operations would be significantly impacted if the Region of Waterloo goes ahead with a land assembly project in the Wilmot Township area.
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 401
A fatal crash in Thames Centre has closed down a portion of Highway 401 westbound. Around 2:15 a.m., first responders were called to westbound lanes of the highway between Culloden and Putnam Roads for a two-vehicle crash.
-
Former Kitchener doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients makes brief court appearance as marathon trial continues
The trial for former neurologist Jeffrey (Scott) Sloka began two and a half years ago, and it remains unclear when there may be a verdict.
Windsor
-
Local job protection a concern as Canada's auto sector faces EV renaissance
Canada's auto industry is experiencing a renaissance as it transitions from building gas-powered vehicles to ones that run on batteries, but some are raising the alarm over the protection of local jobs.
-
Preparations underway for Wheatley demos
Preparations are underway for the demolition of nine building that remain fenced off from the explosion that rocked the downtown core of Wheatley in 2021, injuring 20 people.
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 401
A fatal crash in Thames Centre has closed down a portion of Highway 401 westbound. Around 2:15 a.m., first responders were called to westbound lanes of the highway between Culloden and Putnam Roads for a two-vehicle crash.
Winnipeg
-
'Deep ignorance': Calls for Manitoba trustee to resign sparked after comments about Indigenous people and reconciliation
A rural Manitoba school trustee is facing calls to resign over comments he made about Indigenous people and residential schools earlier this week.
-
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaving politics after 23 years
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson is resigning her legislature seat and leaving political life.
-
Arrest made in 2021 northern Manitoba double homicide: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a suspect in relation to a 2021 double homicide in a remote northern community.
Regina
-
RCMP make 2 arrests in connection to Oxbow area homicide
Saskatchewan RCMP have made two arrests in a homicide investigation in the province's southeast.
-
'Get these doctors here': Sask. family calls on province to step up gastroenterologist recruitment
The Weber family is being forced to travel to Toronto due to a lack of pediatric gastroenterologists (GIs) in the province. The family’s situation was highlighted by Saskatchewan’s official opposition.
-
Looking ahead to the upcoming CFL Draft
The draft will take place on Tuesday, April 30, the Saskatchewan Roughriders currently hold the third overall pick.
Saskatoon
-
Crown argues for life sentence for Sask. Mountie who shot and killed his lover
A Crown prosecutor says the former RCMP officer who shot and killed his lover should be sentenced to life in prison.
-
'Difficult to maintain': Private Sask. school embroiled in abuse allegations may soon close
A private Christian school at the centre of a civil lawsuit and several criminal cases might soon be taken over by an affiliated group, according to a letter obtained by CTV News.
-
Council votes for bike safety improvements at corner where cyclist was killed
Saskatoon city council is making road safety improvements following the death of a cyclist at a busy intersection last year.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver developer apologizes for housing scandal at Little Mountain
It’s arguably the biggest social housing scandal in Vancouver’s history and today the developer responsible for the Little Mountain project apologized for the multi-year delay that’s left a massive plot of land vacant during a housing crisis.
-
'So shocking': Roommate of victim left reeling after fatal White Rock stabbing
The roommate and long-time friend of the young man who was killed in White Rock Tuesday night, says he’s still in disbelief over what happened.
-
Inquest into B.C. police shooting deaths recommends emergency events be recorded
An inquest jury looking into the police shooting deaths of a man and the woman he was holding hostage has recommended that events involving the emergency response team be recorded with both video and audio.
Vancouver Island
-
Hiker airlifted to hospital in critical condition after falling into Vancouver Island canyon
A hiker was airlifted to hospital in critical condition Tuesday after he fell approximately 60 metres into a canyon on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. civil lawsuit against Sex Pistols guitarist alleges 1980 sexual assault
A Vancouver woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Paramount Pictures Corp. and punk rocker Stephen Jones of The Sex Pistols alleging he sexually assaulted her as a teenager while she was a movie extra more than 40 years ago.
-
Harbour Air commits to buying 50 electric engines for seaplane fleet
Harbour Air is travelling towards a more sustainable future, looking to electrify its fleet of 45 aircraft.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.