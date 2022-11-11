Reflections on war and peace from women who have sought refuge in Canada

With a poppy in her hand and Ukraine in her heart, Ilona Ahafonova reflects on both war and peace.

The 37-year-old finance manager from central Ukraine ran from her home when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

She came to Nova Scotia on a Canada-chartered plane in June and now works at the Halifax Grammar School and Walmart -- two jobs to raise money to send home and help support her country’s war effort.

“If we have in this world hell, the hell is in Ukraine now,” Ahafonova said. “And if we have in this world paradise, the paradise is in Ukraine now.”

A paradise that Putin is trying to pummel as Ukrainians try to protect it.

“I believe in our win but Putin and Russians they believe in their win too,” she said.

As Canadians pause and reflect this Remembrance Day, Ahafonova feels Ukrainians cannot pause.

“War hasn't vacations or weekends,” she said.

Fariha Akhtari, 24, fled Afghanistan a few months after the Taliban took over. The young woman who came to Canada three months ago grew up in war.

“War is an association of evil and misery which destroys generations, future and prosperity,” Akhtari said.

But if you ask Akhtari about peace, she lights up.

“The most beautiful word in every language dictionary,” she said.

Akhtari is thankful for Canada's service in Afghanistan and is proud to wear a poppy to honour Canadians' sacrifices then and long before.

“When people fought for the good side and fought for world's prosperity, it should be honoured and remembered,” Akhtari said.

Ahafonova is also grateful for how Canada and Canadians have helped her. When she first came to Nova Scotia, she lived with a couple.

“They invite me to their home and they open their hearts,” she said.

Ahafonova doesn't consider herself a refugee, but someone who's been relocated and hopes to return to help her country rebuild.

“We hope the world help us,” she said. “Ukrainians are ready to fight. Ukrainians are ready to die. And it sounds terrible, but Ukrainians ask for weapons.”