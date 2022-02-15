Relatives of Nova Scotia mass shooting victims feel 'deep discouragement' with inquiry

Nick Beaton, whose wife Kristen Beaton was killed in the April mass shooting, attends a march organized by families of victims demanding an inquiry into the crimes in Nova Scotia that killed 22 people, in Bible Hill, N.S. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Nick Beaton, whose wife Kristen Beaton was killed in the April mass shooting, attends a march organized by families of victims demanding an inquiry into the crimes in Nova Scotia that killed 22 people, in Bible Hill, N.S. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.

WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m. EST

WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m. EST | Ministers to announce changes to COVID-19 border restrictions today

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to announce major changes to the border measures designed to counter to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. EST. Currently, the government advises against all non-essential international travel because of the threat posted by the Omicron variant.

Putin: Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for talks with the U.S. and NATO on limits for missile deployments and military transparency, in a new sign of easing East-West tensions. The statement came after Russia announced it is pulling back some troops from exercises that have raised fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

  • The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island